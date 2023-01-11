Ambuja Cements shares down 1.34% as Sensex rises

Shares of . fell 1.34 per cent to Rs 507.8 in Wednesday’s session as of 12:29PM (IST) even as the equity benchmark Sensex traded 57.28 points higher at 60172.76. Earlier in the day, the stock witnessed a gap up start to the session. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 598.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 274.0 on NSE. Around 85881 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:29PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 515.1 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 515.8 and Rs 506.0 during the session so far. The scrip quoted a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 56.3, earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 9.04 and price to book value (PB) of 2.96, while the return on equity (ROE) stood at Rs 10.96. Promoter/ FII Holding

The promoters held 63.22 per cent stake in the company as of January 11, while FII and MF ownerships stood at 12.82 per cent and 7.79 per cent, respectively. Key Financials

With a market capitalisation of Rs 101039.56 crore, the company operates in the Cement – Pan India industry. For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 7244.78 crore, down 11.28 per cent from the previous quarter?s Rs 8165.85 crore and down 7.48 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. The company reported net profit of Rs 93.18 crore for the latest quarter, down 86.01 per cent from the corresponding quarter last year. Technical Indicators

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 37.5. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, it is considered overbought condition when the RSI value is above 70 and oversold condition when it is below 30. Analysts say the RSI indicator should not be seen in isolation, as it may not be sufficient to take a trading call, just the way a fundamental analyst cannot give a “buy” or “sell” recommendation using a single valuation ratio.