Ambuja Cements shares decline 0.18% as Sensex climbs

Shares of the . traded at Rs 513.5 on BSE at 01:22PM (IST) on Tuesday, down 0.18 per cent from previous close.

The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 274.0 and a high of Rs 598.15.

Earlier, shares of the company saw a gap up opening in the morning.

A total of 141,760 lakh shares changed hands on the counter till 01:22PM (IST).

The stock of Ambuja Cements Ltd. commands a market value of Rs 102032.38 crore.

The stock traded at a price-to-earning (P/E) multiple of 56.85, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 2.96. Return on equity (ROE) was at 10.96 per cent, according to exchange data.

In the BSE500 pack, 352 stocks traded in the green, while 149 stocks were in the red.

Promotor Holding



Promoters held 63.22 per cent in the Ambuja Cements Ltd. as of 30-Sep-2022 while overseas and domestic institutional investors owned 12.82 per cent and 16.23 per cent, respectively.