Ambuja Cements share price up 0.89 per cent

Shares of . traded 0.89 per cent up at Rs 514.95 at around 10:10AM (IST) on Friday. The stock had closed at Rs 510.4 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 293.84 points lower at 59664.19 around the same time. The scrip has climbed 29.91 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has -0.14 per cent during the same period. The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 598.15 and the 52-week low price at Rs 274.0. Trading volume on the counter stood at 75,686 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, an EPS value of 9.04 and a price-to-book value of 2.96. In the Nifty50 pack, 26 stocks traded in the green, while 24 stocks were in the red. Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 63.22 per cent stake in the company as of 31-Dec-2022, while overseas investor and mutual funds’ ownership stood at 12.82 per cent and 7.79 per cent, respectively. Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 7244.78 crore, down 11.28 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 8165.85 crore and down 7.48 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 6740.57 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 93.18 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators

The MACD signalled a bearish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.