Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt to Travel to Argentina, Chile

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, will travel to Argentina and Chile from July 15-21, 2022. During her visits, Ambassador Lipstadt will engage with local Jewish communities, government officials, and civil society representatives on actionable strategies and opportunities to counter antisemitism, which is fundamental to advancing human rights.

In Argentina, Ambassador Lipstadt will participate in events commemorating the anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. The July 18, 1994 attack, which killed 85 people and injured hundreds more, remains one of the deadliest attacks on Jews in the last half century.