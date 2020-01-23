Amanda Cobb Named Warden at Orange Correctional in Hillsborough, North Carolina

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Amanda Cobb as the new warden of the Orange Correctional Center in Hillsborough.

Cobb had been the warden at the Dan River Prison Work Farm in Blanch since 2018.

“Warden Cobb is an experienced warden with decades of prison leadership experience,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “She knows the Orange facility well, having served there for many years, and she brings top-notch skills to the table in her new position.”

In her new position, Cobb is responsible for all operations at the Orange Correctional Center, which is a male minimum custody facility and is a designated reentry facility, where a variety of programs and services are offered to assist offenders nearing their release dates to better transition back to their communities.

The prison also provides vocational classes in food service technology and light construction. Classes for adult education and preparation for the high school equivalency exam are available. Individual tutoring is offered through the Orange County Literacy Council volunteers who come regularly to the facility. In addition, some offenders at the facility participate in work release programs.

A veteran employee to state government, Cobb began her career as a correctional officer at the former Durham Correctional Institution in 1992. She was the first female officer to be hired at the facility.

She became a program assistant at the facility in 1996. Three years later, she transferred to Orange Correctional Center as a program assistant. In 2002, she was made a program supervisor at Durham CI before returning to Orange CC as the program director in 2003.

In 2008, she was promoted to assistant superintendent of programs at the Dan River Work Farm and was tapped to be the warden there in May of 2018.

She is a graduate of North Carolina Central University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.

She served as a Department of Public Safety general instructor and has completed the correctional supervisory training program.