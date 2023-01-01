Alpha Coin (APC) Falls 0%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

Alpha Coin (APC) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Sunday, the crypto has lost 0.25% to $0.002318080771.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Alpha Coin a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

APC’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Alpha Coin price is in a good position going forward. With support around $0.00230714911098587 and resistance near $0.00232275458487678. This positions Alpha Coin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

