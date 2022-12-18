AllSafe (ASAFE) Falls 0%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Sunday – InvestorsObserver

AllSafe (ASAFE) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Sunday, the crypto has dropped 0.06% to $0.003096142112.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives AllSafe a moderate volatility rank of 68, placing it in the top 32% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ASAFE’s moderate volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.AllSafe price is well positioned going forward. With support set at $0.0030758842983048 and resistance near $0.00311039794876684. This leaves AllSafe with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

