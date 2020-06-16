Allenwood Inmate Tavon Johnson Sentenced To One Year In Prison For Drug Possession

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Tavon Johnson, age 30, previously of Baltimore, Maryland, was sentenced on June 15, 2020 by U.S District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to 12 months’ imprisonment for possession of narcotics while incarcerated at the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution (FCC Allenwood), Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Johnson had previously entered a guilty plea to possession of contraband in a prison for possessing 120 strips of the narcotic Suboxone. The sentence imposed on Johnson will run consecutively to the sentence he is presently serving.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE