Allentown Man Malcom Wilfong Sentenced To 55 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 19, 2019, Malcom Wilfong, age 28, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 55 months’ imprisonment for participating in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that operated in Schuylkill and Berks Counties.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Wilfong previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine between July 2016 and May 2017.

Wilfong is the fourth defendant connected to the methamphetamine ring to be sentenced in federal court. Anibal Rodriguez, the leader of the drug conspiracy, was previously sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment. Ernest Schaeffer received a 15-year prison sentence. David Castro was sentenced to 57 months’ imprisonment.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Shenandoah Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis P. Sempa prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

