Allen Woman Jonnie Fineran Charged in Murder

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Allen, South Dakota, woman was charged in federal district court with First Degree Murder.

Jonnie Fineran, age 18, was charged on August 4, 2020. Fineran appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on August 12, 2020, and pled not guilty to the charge.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is mandatory life in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, 5 years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charge relates to Fineran killing a man by stabbing him on July 24, 2020, at Manderson. The charge is merely an accusation and Fineran is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman is prosecuting the case.

Fineran was detained pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE