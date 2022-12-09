All the MPs stepping down before the next election, from Matt Hancock to Sajid Javid



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has only held the top job for less than two months, but MPs are already making their intentions for the next general election known.Prominent MPs, such as Matt Hancock and Sajid Javid, are among those who have said they will not run in the next election.Of the Labour MPs stepping down, the youngest is 60 and the oldest is 82. But only three of the 12 Conservative MPs stepping down are over the age of 60.Many Tory MPs appear to be leaving amid opinion polls which suggest Labour may win former Conservative seats.Matt Hancock, Independent MP for West SuffolkMatt Hancock / Victoria Jones/PAFormer health secretary Matt Hancock announced he would be stepping down following his appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, which lost him the Conservative whip.Sajid Javid, Conservative MP for BromsgroveSajid Javid / Stefan Rousseau / PASajid Javid, who has served as home secretary and chancellor, said he would quit as an MP, but the decision would not “mark the end of my Parliamentary activity”.Adam Afriyie, Conservative MP for WindsorAdam Afriyie / Adam Afriyie / UK GovernmentAdam Afriyie has been an MP since 2005. He announced that he would step down in July and said: “It is a double and unexpected honour to have been elected the first black Conservative MP in the history of our party.”Dr Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for SouthamptonAlan Whitehead / UK GovernmentThe 71-year-old MP announced in January that he would be stepping down because he “could not give a further five-year commitment to the role of MP”.Alex Cunningham, Labour MP for Stockton NorthAlex Cunningham / UK GovernmentAlex Cunningham has been an MP since 2010 but announced last year that he would not run again.Barry Sheerman, Labour (Co-op) MP for HuddersfieldBarry Sheerman / Barry SheermanBarry Sheerman announced last year that he would be leaving, after representing his constituency since 1979.Ben Bradshaw, Labour MP for ExeterBen Bradshaw / Laura Lean / PABen Bradshaw, who has served as Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport, announced earlier this year that he would not be running again. Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP for BroxbourneSir Charles Walker / House of Commons / PASir Charles Walker has been an MP since 2005 but will not run in the next general election. He also said he thought “quite a lot” of Conservative MPs would quit ahead of the next election.Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich NorthChloe Smith / Isabel Infantes / AFP via Getty ImagesChloe Smith has been an MP since 2009. She said in a statement: “I hope I’ve been able to make a difference, locally, and nationally. In 2024, after 15 years of service, it will be the right time to step back, for me and my young family.”Chris Skidmore, Conservative MP for KingswoodChris Skidmore / David Mirzoeff / PAWhen announcing he would be stepping down, Chris Skidmore said: “With no alternative seat, I have decided that I do not wish to fight another constituency elsewhere in the region or country, especially with a very young family who deserve to see more of their father in their lives.”Colleen Fletcher, Labour MP for Coventry North EastColleen Fletcher / UK GovernmentColleen Fletcher, who has been an MP since 2015, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it is time to “move on” and “pursue some new challenges”.Crispin Blunt, Conservative MP for ReigateCrispin Blunt / Nikki / UK Parliament / PACrispin Blunt will step down after serving as an MP for 25 years. He recently came under fire for supporting MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who was jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy.Dehenna Davison, Conservative MP for Bishop AucklandDehenna Davison / Stefan Rousseau / PA Dehenna Davison, 29, said: "I've dedicated the vast majority of my time to politics, and to help make people's lives better. But, to be frank, it has meant I haven't had anything like a normal life for a 20-something."Gary Streeter, Conservative MP for South West DevonGary Streeter / Chris McAndrew / PAGary Streeter said in a statement: "It has been an honour and privilege to serve the people of South West Devon and I will continue to do so until the next election."Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and PeckhamHarriet Harman / Niall Carson / PAHarriet Harman has been an MP since 1982 but will not run in the next election.Hywel Williams, Plaid Cymru MP for AfronHywel Williams / UK GovernmentHywel Williams will retire after serving as an MP since 2001. He said serving as an MP was a "huge privilege" and "a special honour". He said serving as an MP was a “huge privilege” and “a special honour”.READ MOREJon Cruddas, Labour MP for Dagenham and RainhamJon Cruddas / Jane Mingay / PAJon Cruddas will step down after 21 years, and said that serving as an MP has been “the greatest honour of [his] life”.Dame Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for BarkingMargaret Hodge / Yui Mok / PADame Margaret Hodge has served as an MP since 1994 and roles include Minister of State for Work.Dame Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby SouthDame Margaret Beckett / PA MediaDame Margaret Beckett has been an MP since 1983 and has been deputy leader of the Labour Party, leader of the House of Commons, later Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, and Foreign Secretary.Nigel Adams, Conservative MP for Selby and AinstyNigel Adams / Commons / PANigel Adams has been an MP since 2010 but said in 2019 he wanted to step down to pursue other interests.Paul Blomfield, Labour MP for Sheffield CentralPaul Blomfield / UK Parliament / PAPaul Blomfield, 69, has been an MP since 2010, a role which he described as an “extraordinary privilege”. He will step down in the next election.Dame Rosie Winterton, Labour MP for Doncaster CentralDame Rosie Winterton / Ian Nicholson / PADeputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton will step down as an MP after serving since 1997.Wayne David, Labour MP for CaerphillyWayne David / UK GovernmentWayne David is stepping down due to his age, ahead of his 65th birthday. He said in a statement: “While some may disagree, I think at that age, I would not be able to represent my constituents as effectively as I would like. It is time to make way for a younger person.”William Wragg, Conservative MP for Hazel GroveWilliam Wragg (Parliament TV/PA) / Parliament TV / PAWilliam Wragg, the vice-chairman of the influential 1922 Committee, is also stepping down. He said in a statement: “I shall continue to represent constituents to the best of my ability in the meantime and thank everyone for their wonderful support over the years.”READ MORE