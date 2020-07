Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 06/16/2020 Brattleboro Police responded to a business on Putney Road for a shoplifting complaint.

Through investigation it was discovered that Aliza K. Hewey had taken items from the business without paying. Hewey was issued a citation to appear in court on 08/11/2020 at 8am.

