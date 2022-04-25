Aliquippa: Dana Penney Pleads to Drug, Firearms Charges

Aliquippa Man, Dana Penney Pleads to Drug and Firearms Charges

(STL.News) Dana Penney pled guilty to committing firearm and drug trafficking crimes in 2017 and 2018, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Penney, age 41, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pled guilty before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan. Sentencing will be scheduled to occur on a later date.

Penney pled guilty to three crimes: (1) conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid controlled substances; (2) possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine; and (3) brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The law provides for a sentence of at least seven years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $4,250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is to be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Craig W. Haller is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General led the multi-agency investigation that also included the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security/Homeland Security Investigations, the Pittsburgh Police Department, the United States Marshals Service, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Munhall Police Department, the Robinson Township Police Department, the McKees Rocks Police Department, the Stowe Township Police Department, the Etna Police Department, and the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today