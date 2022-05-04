Alien smuggler faces up to life for three deaths

(STL.News) A 23-year-old Laredo resident has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented aliens resulting in death, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Abraham J. Ahumada admitted to leaving the victims behind after a car accident.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Ahumada drove a black Nissan Murano down U.S. Highway 83. Law enforcement attempted to pull him over, but he proceeded to flee. He did not yield and instead accelerated above the speed limit.

Ahumada disregarded a red light during the pursuit along U.S. 83 and collided with a passenger vehicle crossing the intersection with the right of way. The collision resulted in three deaths.

Two individuals in Ahumada’s vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene as well as a woman who was traveling in the struck vehicle with children. The three children suffered major bodily injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will impose sentencing July 28. At that time, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with Customs and Border Protection and Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Francisco J. Rodriguez is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today