Alien Marcos Alejandro Castillo-munoz Indicted on Illegal Reentry Charge

(STL.News) – Robert J. Higdon, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announces that a federal grand jury in Raleigh has returned an indictment charging Marcos Alejandro Castillo-munoz, age 44, of El Salvador, with Illegal Reentry.

Therefore, if convicted, Castillo-munoz previously deported and found in Wake County, would face a maximum imprisonment term of two years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictments are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the cases.

