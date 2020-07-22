Alien Francisco Javier Cortes-Gutierrez Indicted on Illegal Reentry Charges

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging Francisco Javier Cortes-Gutierrez, age 35, of Mexico, with illegal reentry of a removed alien.

If convicted of illegal reentry, Cortes-Gutierrez, previously deported four times and found in New Hanover County, would face a maximum imprisonment term of two years, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations are investigating the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.