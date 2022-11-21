Alibaba, Tencent hit the skids as Beijing's Covid rules weigh on Chinese tech stocks

da-kuk Chinese stocks were in the red during Monday’s trading session as China reportedly implemented new restrictions aimed at combating a rise in Covid cases in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Over the weekend, China reported nearly 25,000 new Covid cases, and three Covid-related deaths–the first such deaths claimed by China since may. With case numbers rising, China was said to have implemented new restrictions on public gatherings such as moving school lessons online, temporarily closing supermarkets and shopping malls and allowing restaurants to only offer takeout service. The back-and-forth over China’s so-called “Zero Covid” strategy has risen in recent weeks amid reports that facilities such Foxconn, Apple’s (AAPL) massive iPhone-making partner, had imposed quarantine-liked restrictions upon their employees. The uncertainty about China’s Covid situation could be seen in how Wall Street treated the country’s top e-commerce and Internet companies. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) saw its shares fall 4.5% Monday, and is now down by more than 35% this year. Among other leading Chines tech stocks, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) slipped by 1%, Weibo (WB) and Pinduoduo (PDD) each fell almost 4%, NetEase (NTES) was down by more than 2% and Bilibili (BILI) slumped more than 8%. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) was off by 3.5%. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares gave up 2.5% a day before the Internet search and service provider is set to deliver its fiscal third-quarter results.