Algorithm That's Outperformed the Market Favors Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Above All Crypto Assets for the First Time – The Daily Hodl

A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market.

Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus.

The bot’s latest data reveals that traders’ have a strong preference for Ethereum (ETH), with the majority of market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with ETH. Second place is Polygon (MATIC), the leading layer-2 ecoystem designed to help scale Ethereum. MATIC is followed by king crypto Bitcoin (BTC).

After Bitcoin is leading stablecoin by market cap Tether USD (USDT), followed by Ethereum competitor Avalanche (AVAX) and blockchain ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM). The two altcoins are followed by interoperability blockchain, Polkadot (DOT).

Source: RealVisionBot/Twitter

As for the RealVision Bot’s picks, the algorithm is heavily weighed in favor of MATIC for the first time ever.

“Latest allocation of the free RealVision Exchange crypto portfolio and the Bot’s choice. Polygon has taken the lead for the first time in the survey, followed by USDC, Ethereum and AVAX. The Bot isn’t that sure about the latter one and keeps ~10% in Bitcoin.”

Source: RealVisionBot/Twitter

The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.

Real Vision founder and macro guru Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing.” The former Goldman Sachs executive says the bot outperforms an aggregated bucket of the top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.

