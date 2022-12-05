Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival – The Daily Hodl

A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market.

Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus.

The bot’s latest data reveals that traders have a strong preference for Ethereum (ETH), with the majority of market participants voting to overweight their portfolios with ETH. Second place is king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), followed by Polygon (MATIC), the leading layer-2 ecosystem designed to help scale Ethereum.

After MATIC is Ethereum competitor Avalanche (AVAX) and interoperability blockchain Polkadot (DOT). Those two coins are followed by blockchain ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM).

“Latest results of the free RealVisionExchange crypto survey. Ethereum is still leading, but Bitcoin made it back to rank 2 followed by MATIC and AVAX. USDC isn’t favored anymore, showing participants are ready to retake more risks.”

Source: Real Vision Bot

As for the RealVision Bot’s picks, the algorithm is heavily weighed in favor of MATIC and has reduced favor for stablecoins, indicating a higher risk appetite.

“Latest allocation of the free RealVisionExchange crypto portfolio. The top 3 hasn’t changed much, but the survey participants have reduced cash exposure and are now fully risk-on again. The Bot makes a few small bets on trending tokens.”

Source: Real Vision Bot

The Real Vision Bot was co-developed by quant analyst Moritz Seibert and statistician Moritz Heiden.

Real Vision founder and macro guru Raoul Pal has called the bot’s historic performance “astonishing.” The former Goldman Sachs executive says the bot outperforms an aggregated bucket of the top 20 crypto assets on the market by more than 20%.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Lotus_studio/monkographic