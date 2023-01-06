Algorand (ALGO) Rises 2.5%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

Algorand (ALGO) has been relatively average in terms of volatility when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Friday, the crypto has added 2.5% to $0.1885776258.

Moderately Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Algorand a moderate volatility rank of 39, placing it in the bottom 39% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

ALGO’s moderate volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has moderate price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Algorand price is trading near resistance. With support around $0.180915262203899 and resistance at $0.188885967832294. This leaves Algorand with potential selling pressures ahead as it may be getting over extended.

