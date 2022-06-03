Alfredo Erasmo Castillo Indicted For Illegal Re-Entry

Mexican National, Alfredo Erasmo Castillo-Morales Indicted For Illegal Re-Entry

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane Evans announced today that on June 2, 2022 ALFREDO ERASMO CASTILLO-MORALES, age 32, was charged in a one-count indictment for illegal reentry of a removed alien in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

According to the indictment, ALFREDO ERASMO CASTILLO-MORALES (“CASTILLO-MORALES”), reentered the United States after he was previously deported on November 1, 2019. If convicted, CASTILLO-MORALES faces a maximum term of imprisonment of two years, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U. S. Duane Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr. is in charge of the prosecution.

in administration.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today