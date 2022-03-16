Colorado Springs Woman, Alexis Nicole Wilkins Charged with Distributing Fentanyl Which Resulted in the Death of a Juvenile Girl at School

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Alexis Nicole Wilkins has been charged by criminal complaint with distributing fentanyl resulting in death, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C). According to court documents, Wilkins allegedly distributed a fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, on or about December 2, 2021. The two juvenile girls to whom Wilkins allegedly dealt the fentanyl pill took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third juvenile female who overdosed and died in class as a result of taking the fentanyl.

Wilkins made her initial appearance in Federal Court in Denver on Wednesday, March 16, where she was advised by a Federal Magistrate Judge of the charge pending against her.

Distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of no more than $1,000,000, and no less than three years of supervised release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department Metro, Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence (MVNI) Unit, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office participated in the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Peter McNeilly and Alyssa Mance are handling the prosecution.

The charge in the criminal complaint is an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today