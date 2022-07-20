Alexis Benito Charged with Possessing Fentanyl

Tijuana Man, Alexis Benito Nuno Charged with Possessing 249 Pounds of Fentanyl

Assistant U. S. Attorney Jessica Schulberg (619) 546-9664

NEWS RELEASE SUMMARY – July 19, 2022

Alexis Benito Nuno of Tijuana was charged in federal court today in connection with the alleged smuggling of approximately 249 pounds of fentanyl into the U.S.

Nuno was driving a 2015 Black GMC Sierra truck on eastbound Interstate 8, about 300 yards east of the Crestwood on-ramp near the Golden Acorn Casino when he was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents around 3 a.m. During the traffic stop, a Border Patrol dog, named “Huno,” alerted to the vehicle, indicating the presence of drugs.

Agents stopped Nuno’s vehicle, in part, because he had previously been encountered at a nearby checkpoint a week earlier, on July 11, 2022, and agents noticed that he appeared nervous and his vehicle’s gas tank showed signs of tampering. According to a federal complaint, during a traffic stop on July 18, 2022, agents found 108 packages of suspected M30 Fentanyl pills hidden in the gas tank and spare tire with a total weight of 113.20 kilograms (249.04 pounds).

The packages from the spare tire were wrapped in clear plastic bags with no markings or labels. The packages from the gas tank were wrapped in clear vacuum sealed bags with no markings or labels. The contents tested positive at the scene for fentanyl.

Nuno was arrested. He made his first appearance in federal court this afternoon.

“Stopping the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. is among our highest priorities,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “This deadly drug is fueling a public health crisis that is destroying families. It’s always a good result when fentanyl is intercepted, particularly this massive amount.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and vigilant Border Patrol and DEA agents for working hard to keep fentanyl off the streets.

DEFENDANT Case Number 22mj2400

Alexis Benito Nuno Age: 24 Tijuana, MX

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance – Title 21, U.S.C., Section 841(a)(l)

Maximum penalty: Twenty years in prison

AGENCY

United States Border Patrol

Drug Enforcement Administration

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today