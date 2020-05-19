Alexandria Man Abel Ambrocio Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Two Children

(STL.News) – An Alexandria man was arrested today on charges related to his production and distribution of images of child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, Abel Ambrocio, 53, allegedly instructed an adult woman who he was communicating with over Facebook to take and send him over 100 images of herself engaging in specific sexual acts with an approximately 3-year-old boy and an approximately 8-year-old girl over the course of several months. Ambrocio also allegedly distributed some of these images of child sexual abuse to another individual.

Ambrocio is charged with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. If convicted of both charges, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Kevin Vorndran, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Criminal Division, FBI Washington Field Office, made the announcement. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney William G. Clayman is prosecuting the case.

This matter was investigated by the FBI, Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force which is charged with investigating violations involving the production, distribution, transportation and receipt of child pornography, enticement and both adult and child sex and labor trafficking violations. Tips can be provided to the task force at 202-278-2000.

