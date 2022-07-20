Alexander Timia Sentenced for Trafficking Meth

Angelina County Man, Alexander Timia Jones Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Lufkin man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for drug trafficking related violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Alexander Timia Jones, 38, pleaded guilty on August 19, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Jones was sentenced to a total of 270 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court, between July 2017 and December 2018, Jones led a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing over one kilogram of methamphetamine in the Lufkin area. Jones was in possession of several firearms while illegally distributing methamphetamine.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 1, 2020 and charged with drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today