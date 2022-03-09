Alexander Convicted Of Possession Of Child Pornography

Federal Jury Convicts Claiborne County Man, Alexander Dewayne Noah Of Possession Of Child Pornography

KNOXVILLE, TN (STL.News) On March 7, 2022, following a two-day trial, a jury convicted Alexander Dewayne Noah, 25, of Tazewell, Tennessee, of possession of child pornography in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B).

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14, 2022, before the Honorable Thomas A. Varlan, United States District Judge. Noah faces a term of imprisonment of up to 20 years, a term of supervised release of up to life, and he will also be required to register as a sex offender anywhere that he resides, works, or attends school.

According to the evidence presented at trial, the investigation began when the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being stored in a on online storage account. The ensuing investigation, including the execution of a federal search warrant at Noah’s residence, led to the federal indictment.

HSI and the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Kolman represented the United States at trial.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006, by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today