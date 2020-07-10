Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Arrested Alejandro Lopez in Sex Trafficking of Children Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington, DC.

At approximately 6:44 pm, the suspect traveled to Washington, DC, after arranging for a sexual act for money with a child. Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers without incident.

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 23 year-old Alejandro Lopez, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

