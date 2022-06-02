Postal Employee, Aleia Deborah Green Pleads Guilty To Possessing Stolen Mail

(STL.News) United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Aleia Deborah Green (20, Brooksville) today pleaded guilty to possession of stolen mail. Green faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Green had been indicted on February 15, 2022.

According to court records, Green worked as a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service (USPS) delivering mail for the Crystal River Post Office. On October 13, 2021, the USPS – Office of Inspector General (OIG) received complaints of mail theft from Green’s route. On October 19, 2021, special agents from the USPS OIG conducted surveillance at a neighborhood cluster box on Green’s route.

The agents put a piece of mail containing United States currency in the outgoing mail, and within an hour-and-a-half, Green had opened the mail and taken the money. When confronted by the agents, Green admitted to opening the mail and taking the money. Green advised that she has been opening mail along her route since August 2021, and that she had opened approximately 100 pieces of mail.

This case was investigated by the U.S. States Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today