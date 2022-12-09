Alcoa downgraded, Vale upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.8% in Friday’s trading as Morgan Stanley steps to the sidelines, downgrading the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $56 price target, trimmed from $60, seeing material downside to consensus estimates for the current quarter and FY 2023. Despite positive market sentiment around the China reopening, Morgan Stanley’s Carlos de Alba foresees downward pressure on Alcoa (AA) shares as negative earnings revisions materialize. De Alba’s Q4 EBITDA estimate of $62M is more than 60% below Wall Street consensus of $159M, and for 2023, his $1.5B estimate is 27% below the $2.1B consensus. Meanwhile, Vale (NYSE:VALE) +3.6% Friday as De Alba upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $20 price target, up from $14.50, based on iron ore price momentum heading into 2023, supported by reduced supply, as well as China’s exit from COVID-zero policies. De Alba said he sees catalysts for a re-rating in Vale (VALE) from a potential resolution – seven years after the Mariana dam disaster – to negotiations on a compensation agreement, and a possible spinoff to unlock value from the company’s base metals unit. With rising hopes for a revival in demand from China’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions, iron ore futures have climbed to six-month highs.