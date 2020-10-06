Albuquerque, N.M: Member of Navajo Nation Anthony Frazier, Jr. charged with second degree muder in Indian country and obstruction of justice

(STL.News) – Anthony Frazier, Jr., 28, of Ramah, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, appeared in federal court in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on October 2 for an initial appearance on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder in Indian Country and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, on March 27, 2018, Frazier allegedly killed a man and tampered with evidence at the man’s residence to impede a potential federal grand jury investigation following law enforcement’s investigation into the murder. The events allegedly took place within the exterior boundaries of the Ramah Navajo Reservation.

Frazier was arrested on unrelated state charges in California and transported back to the District of New Mexico. He is currently in custody pending trial. Frazier faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charged offenses.

Indictments are only allegations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Gallup office of the FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Ramah Navajo Police Department . Assistant U.S. David P. Cowen is prosecuting the case.

