Albuquerque, N.M; Kevin Vigil sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing

(STL.News) – Kevin Vigil, 54, of Española, New Mexico, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Sept. 22 for sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

A federal jury in Santa Fe, New Mexico, returned a guilty verdict against Vigil on Aug. 23, 2019, following a five-day trial before U.S. District Judge Martha Vazquez.

The minor victim and the victim’s parents had been visiting Vigil at his home within the exterior boundaries of Ohkay Owingeh tribal lands on the evening of February 3, 2018, and spent the night there. In the early hours of February 4, Vigil assaulted the victim as she lay between Vigil and her mother. The mother immediately confronted Vigil, left his house, sought medical attention for the victim, and reported the abuse to law enforcement.

A Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam showed that the victim’s injuries were “fresh” and that those injuries were consistent with penetration or attempted penetration. The victim had to be sedated because she was in so much pain. As part of the SANE exam, DNA evidence was collected from the victim as well as from Vigil. An analysis of that evidence revealed presence of Vigil’s DNA on the victim and on her underwear from the night of the offense.

This case was investigated by the Santa Fe office of the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Nayback and Allison Jaros.

