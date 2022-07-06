Albuquerque men Sentenced for Sex trafficking

Albuquerque men sentenced to prison for sex trafficking

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced today that Adonis Baker, 37, and Inkosi Grandberry, 40, both of Albuquerque, were sentenced for their parts in a sex trafficking ring.

Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and admitted that he used narcotics and physical force to cause victims to engage in prostitution. Baker and his co-conspirators advertised the victims online and used cellphones to arrange clients for the women.

The victims were not allowed to keep any money paid to them for sex and were expected to work when they were told. The conspirators used motel rooms to harbor the victims. Baker was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Grandberry pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution by coercion and enticement. In his plea, Grandberry admitted that on June 3, 2015, he aided and abetted Baker in persuading a victim, identified in court records as Jane Doe 1, to travel from Phoenix to Albuquerque for prostitution. Grandberry was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

A third defendant, Leotha Williams, 61, of Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution by coercion and enticement. In his plea, Williams admitted that he and Baker approached a victim, identified as Jane Doe 2, at a bus stop in Albuquerque between June 2016 and September 2016.

Williams and Baker instructed the victim to get into a vehicle with them. They then traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where Williams ensured that the victim engaged in prostitution. On July 16, 2020, Williams was sentenced to five years in prison, after which he will be subject to five years of supervised release.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Albuquerque Police Department, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and Deliver Fund, an anti-human trafficking, non-governmental organization. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Letitia Carroll Simms and Joseph M. Spindle are prosecuting the case.

