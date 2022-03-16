Albuquerque: Devin Perkins Sentenced for Sex Trafficking

Man from Albuquerque, Devin Perkins sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for sex trafficking conspiracy

ALBUQERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Devin Perkins, 26, of Albuquerque, was sentenced in federal court on Feb. 23 to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Perkins pleaded guilty on May 9, 2019.

Perkins and his co-conspirators, including Jason Jackson, 27, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Keron “Smash Bro” Lucious, 24, of Albuquerque, were charged with various crimes, including conspiracy to recruit minors to engage in commercial sex acts.

In his plea agreement, Perkins admitted that from April 2017 to July 2017, he conspired with Lucious, Jackson and others to recruit, entice, harbor, transport and advertise a minor child for the purpose of prostitution. In furtherance of the conspiracy, Perkins rented hotel rooms, advertised on internet sites and transported the victim for commercial sex acts.

Upon his release from prison, Perkins will be subject to five years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Letitia Carroll Simms is prosecuting the case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today