Alaska – High Energy Costs Drive up Inflation

High Energy Costs Drive up Inflation, Call for Domestic Oil

Anchorage, AK (STL.News) As rising energy costs continue to drive up inflation, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy calls, again, upon President Joe Biden to offer Americans relief by removing the federal roadblocks to domestic oil and gas production.

“A gallon of gas in Anaktuvuk Pass is $9.95. Alaska is awash in energy, but not able to capitalize on it,” Governor Dunleavy said. “Mr. President, we know you can help with this.”

The Consumer Price Index rose 7.9 percent through February, the fastest pace of annual inflation in 40 years, according to a news release today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Energy prices were already on the rise before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine. The gasoline index rose 6.6 percent in February. Today’s CPI does not capture today’s soaring gas prices from that invasion. Now, Russia’s sidelined oil without buyers has reduced global petroleum supplies and shot up the price for crude oil to $130/barrel.

The energy index increase will have great impact on Alaska as it will affect the cost of everything that is shipped in, including fuel imports by barge to communities off the road system.

In his address Tuesday, President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil and gas, praised green energy, yet did not undo regulations and policies that shackle the production of U.S. oil and gas.

“Mr. President you said your policies are not holding back domestic energy production. This will be a true statement when you reverse course and allow energy projects to get back on the track they were on before you took office,” said Governor Dunleavy. “You can lower the price at the pump for Americans by expediting the permitting and regulating processes on responsible oil and gas projects. The U.S. should not be begging for oil from dictatorships such as Iran and Venezuela. We can produce it at home with the highest of standards for environmental protection, if you will simply let us.”

Here is a list of Alaska energy projects stalled or stopped by your Administration. Some of them will factor into our nation’s energy security.