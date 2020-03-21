Alaska COVID-19 Economic Stabilization Plan Released

(STL.News) Earlier today, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced his Alaska COVID-19 Economic Stabilization Plan. An informational sheet on its six major components is now available HERE.

“As the virus (COVID-19) and the economic impacts unfold, the plan will adjust to take into consideration new, unforeseen negative impacts,” said Governor Dunleavy. “It must be noted that this is a stabilization plan – not an enhancement, not an attempt to grow government, and not in place to create new programs. Rather, the plan is merely an attempt to mitigate the health and economic impacts as a result of this virus.

“The details of this six-point plan will be forthcoming over the weekend and there may be additional stabilization efforts added to the six points outlined in the attached handout. The Alaska Economic Stabilization Team lead by Former Governor Sean Parnell and Former U.S. Senator Mark Begich, who are in constant contact with the business community of Alaska, will also add suggestions that modify this plan. As this is an ever evolving and unprecedented event, so should be the response,” added Governor Dunleavy.