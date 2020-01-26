Alaska and Florida Announce Record Low Unemployment Rates

St Louis, MO (STL.News) Alaska and Florida recently announced record low unemployment rates, which has been presented to American’s by President Donald J. Trump on multiple occasions. The state’s news confirms what the president and his administration have told us.
Additionally, Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims.