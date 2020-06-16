Alabama Man Tyler A. Blackmon Sentenced for Enticing a Wisconsin Minor to Engage in Incest

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 15, 2020, Tyler A. Blackmon (age: 29) of Prattville, Alabama, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

On four occasions between September 27, 2018, and October 10, 2018, Blackmon used a popular messaging application to entice a Wisconsin child identified in the indictment as “Minor Child A” to engage in acts of incest with a sibling, a felony under Wisconsin law.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge and noted the “vile nature” of the messages sent by Blackmon and the distressing effect those communications had on his victim and sibling. Following his release from prison, Blackmon will spend ten years on supervised release. He will also have to register as a sexual offender.

“Protecting children from predators like Tyler Blackmon requires dedicated, professional law enforcement efforts,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “I commend the excellent work of the Seymore Police Department, along with the Prattville Police Department, to bring Blackmon to justice.”

This case was investigated by the Seymour Police Department with the assistance of the Prattville Police Department in Alabama. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE