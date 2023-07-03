Alabama – Linda Doyle Conviction for Murder of Husband

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Announces Court of Criminal Appeals Upholds Murder Conviction of Linda Doyle in Baldwin County.

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Linda Doyle, 69, of Foley, Alabama, for murder. Doyle was convicted in the Baldwin County Circuit Court on February 17, 2022.

The evidence at trial showed that on the night of July 30, 2019, Doyle called 911, claiming that she had been stabbed by her husband. Police responded to the Doyle residence and found Doyle’s husband, James Doyle, lying dead on the living room floor. Doyle told police that after she and her husband got into an argument, he came at her with a butcher knife. Police, however, were suspicious of Doyle’s story, and even a private investigator hired by Linda Doyle could find nothing to substantiate Linda Doyle’s allegations. Investigators also discovered that Linda Doyle had sought both a hitman and an untraceable firearm and told someone she was going to kill her husband.

Baldwin County District Attorney Robert Wilters’ office successfully prosecuted this case and obtained the guilty verdict. Doyle was sentenced to ninety-nine years’ imprisonment. Doyle sought to have her conviction reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Doyle’s conviction. The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, June 16, 2023.

Attorney General Marshall commends Assistant Attorney General Hunter Hamm for his successful work on this case and thanks District Attorney Robert Wilters and his staff for their valuable assistance in defending this conviction.

SOURCE: Alabama Attorney General