Alabama Governor Taps Liz Filmore to be New Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Governor Kay Ivey has named Liz Dowe Filmore, currently her top deputy, to replace former Congressman Jo Bonner as the governor’s next chief of staff, effective on December 1, 2021. Bonner has served in the Governor’s Office for the past three years. Last Wednesday, he was named the fourth president of the University of South Alabama by the university’s Board of Trustees.

Filmore has been a close confidante and advisor to the governor since Ivey’s reelection campaign for lieutenant governor in 2013. She holds two degrees from Troy University, a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a Master of Public Administration.

“Loyalty and integrity are two of the most important qualifications needed to be an effective chief of staff,” Governor Ivey said. “Liz possesses both of these qualities and more. I am proud she has agreed to take on the critical responsibilities that accompany this position.”

Filmore is well respected throughout state government and in political circles. Alabama political commentator Steve Flowers wrote of Filmore in May 2020, “she commands the governor’s respect because of her unwavering loyalty and keen political senses.”

Bonner, who will remain on Governor Ivey’s staff and transition through the end of the year, said, “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of really smart, talented young leaders throughout the years, but Liz Filmore is the best of the best. Governor Ivey couldn’t have found a brighter or more dedicated person to lead her team than Liz.”

Filmore will become the first female chief of staff to any Alabama governor; Governor Ivey is Alabama’s first female Republican chief executive – and only the second female governor – in the state’s history.

Other key staff announcements will be made during the coming weeks.