Alabama Governor Kay Ivey awards two grants to provide broadband access

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $137,000 to provide high-speed internet in two Alabama communities.

Governor Ivey awarded $113,680 to provide broadband services near the town of Arley in Winston County. The governor also awarded a $23,555 grant for the installation of broadband cable in southeast Montgomery County.

The grants were awarded as part of the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund which was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2018 to provide high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas of the state.

“Access to high-speed internet in rural and underserved Alabama is opening up new worlds for the people in those areas in terms of education, healthcare and economic opportunities,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to award these grants, and I look forward to the day when every part of Alabama has access to these services.”

The Winston County project will involve adding 4.5 miles of wiring to provide access to about 200 residents along Sipsey Pines Road and parts of adjoining roads. Cyber Broadband Inc. of Cullman is heading the project which is expected to cost a total of $568,400.

In the Montgomery County project, Troy Cablevision will lay nearly 2.5 miles of high-speed fiber to serve 37 residents in the vicinity of the town of Pike Road. The project is expected to cost $117,773.

Gov. Ivey has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants to supply high-speed internet since the grant program was established. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is responsible for the administrative duties of the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund.

“ADECA is honored is to be entrusted as the administrators of this important and life-changing grant program,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “The agency will continue to work with the governor and Legislature to continue expanding the access of affordable high-speed internet.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.