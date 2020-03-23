Alabama Governor Ivey Delays State Tax Filings

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Revenue announced today that the state income tax filing due date is extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers can also defer state income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.

“This morning, I signed a supplemental State of Emergency order to allow the Alabama Department of Revenue to extend state filings until July 15, 2020,” said Governor Ivey. “It is imperative we reduce the burden upon Alabamians and get folks back on their feet financially. The safety and wellbeing of Alabamians is the paramount priority as we do everything within our power to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus.”

Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.

“Even considering the extended filing deadline, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said Revenue Commissioner Vernon Barnett. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although the Department is practicing prudent working conditions with our staff during this period, we will continue with mission-critical operations to support Alabama’s citizens. We ask for your support, understanding and patience.”

The Department will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on the Department’s website Coronavirus page.