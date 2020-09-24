Alabama Governor Ivey Awards $35 Million in CARES Act Funds for Health Care & Emergency

Governor Ivey Awards $35 Million in CARES Act Funds for Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Providers Grant Program

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday awarded $35 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds to establish the Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Providers grant program. The grants will support providers who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health crisis we continue to face has had significant impact on many fronts. Certainly, individuals, groups and different industries have felt a financial toll, which is why I am proud to continue getting the CARES Act money into the hands of Alabamians who need it,” Governor Ivey said. “The state of Alabama was awarded $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, and my team and I will continue working hard to get it directly to those individuals and groups who have been impacted.”

On a first-come-first serve basis, the state of Alabama will offer cash grants in an amount up to $15,000 for Alabama health care and emergency response providers that meet eligibility requirements. The application period for the Alabama Health Care and Emergency Response Provider grant program will be open from noon on October 5, 2020 through noon on October 16, 2020.

Eligible providers for this grant program include:

Health Care Providers

Primary Care Clinics

Other Clinics (Will need to specify)

Ambulance/EMS Service Providers

Pharmacies

Physician Offices

Dentist Offices

Other Health Practitioner Offices (Will need to specify)

Outpatient Care Centers

Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Health Care Businesses

Assisted Living Facilities

Physical Therapy Offices

Other (Will need to specify)

Emergency Response Providers

Rescue Squad Organizations

Volunteer Fire Departments

911 Boards

Other (Will need to specify)

“Like many professions, Alabama physicians have been severely impacted by the pandemic but have continued to provide care to Alabama citizens throughout the crisis. In fact, a recent COVID-19 impact survey revealed that more than 70% of Alabama physicians have experienced a severe financial impact on their practice, causing a disruption in their business operations, and limiting access to care,” Executive Director of the Alabama Medical Association Mark Jackson said. “We applaud Governor Ivey for making these funds available and believe that they will be critical to ensuring that physicians can continue to provide services to those who are in need of medical care.”

Alabama received approximately $1.9 billion of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to respond to and mitigate COVID-19. Alabama Act 2020-199 designated up to $300 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to be used to support citizens, businesses and non-profit and faith-based organizations of the state directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

