Alabama Governor – Grants to Law Enforcement Agencies

Alabama Governor Ivey Awards Grants to Equip More Law Enforcement Agencies

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Governor Kay Ivey has awarded about $64,000 in grants to four law enforcement agencies in Alabama. Funds will be used to purchase equipment used to upgrade police departments.

The awards are part of several grants that are helping many police and sheriffs’ departments throughout Alabama to purchase new equipment. This follows the governor’s latest announcement for law enforcement grants last week.

“I commend the men and women in Alabama who uphold our laws and put their lives on the line every time they wear their uniform,” said Governor Ivey. “I am hopeful that these grants will benefit and protect Alabama citizens and officers who put public safety ahead of their own personal safety.”

Governor Ivey awarded the grants from funds supplied to the state through the U.S. Department of Justice. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the awards.

“Governor Ivey is aware of how important our police and sheriffs’ departments are in Alabama, and ADECA stands with her in appreciation of the sacrifices and dedication the men and women in uniform display to enforce our laws and assist residents,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

Those awarded grants are:

University of Alabama Campus Police – $2,332 to purchase bullet-proof vests.

Adamsville – $23,380 to purchase and install a “Live Scan” fingerprint system.

Cedar Bluff – $14,225 to purchase radar machines for patrol vehicles.

Clayhatchee– $24,000 to purchase a patrol vehicle.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.