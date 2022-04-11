Alabama Governor Continues Providing Tax Relief

Governor Ivey Continues Providing Tax Relief to Hardworking Alabamians

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed several tax relief bills into law, providing even more tax relief to hardworking Alabamians. As the state’s economy continues powering forward, these new laws will help Alabama workers, farmers, retirees and others keep more of their hard-earned dollars.

“Alabama recognizes better than any state in the nation that providing tax relief, when possible, is the right thing to do. I am thrilled to have signed nine additional tax relief bills today, on top of what we have already accomplished this year,” said Governor Ivey. “I am committed to making sure Alabama is the best place to live, work and raise a family. I commend the Alabama Legislature for their hard work in providing tax relief to Alabamians.”

Already this year, Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature have delivered various tax cuts to Alabamians and Alabama businesses. This round of tax relief legislation will provide greater benefits to groups ranging from families to workers and to farmers.

The bills signed by Governor Ivey today provide relief through: