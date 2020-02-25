Akron man Letroy Vaughn admits selling fatal dose of fentanyl

Letroy Vaughn, 28, of Akron pleaded guilty today to Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl with a sentencing enhancement for causing the death of another.

On September 28, 2015, Vaughn sold fentanyl to a 25-year-old Akron man who died after ingesting the drug. The Summit County Medical Examiner determined that the man died as a result of a fentanyl overdose. Detectives from the Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit learned that the man had purchased the fatal drugs from Vaughn hours before his death.

Vaughn is scheduled to be sentenced on June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Under the terms of his guilty plea, Vaughn is likely to be sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Peter Daly and Aaron Howell.

