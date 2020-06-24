Akron Man Deangelo Reeves Sentenced to Nine Years in Federal Prison for Drug Crime

(STL.News) – An Akron, Ohio man was sentenced to federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Deangelo Reeves, 34, was sentenced to nine years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

“Another drug dealer from Akron. Why am I not surprised? Coming to Charleston to sell heroin – bad move. Throwing his drugs out the window – again, a bad move,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Reeves is another Akron heroin dealer going to federal prison via the Southern District of West Virginia. Reeves now has nine years to think about how he can become a productive member of society.”

Reeves previously admitted that on March 5, 2018, he was driving a car on McKee Avenue in Charleston and threw a bag of heroin out of the driver’s side window of the car. Reeves admitted that he possessed the bag of heroin and intended to distribute it. The bag Reeves threw out of the car window was recovered by law enforcement and confirmed to be heroin with a weight of 11.96 grams.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Irene Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman handled the prosecution.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE