Akron man Cody Scott Sharnsky indicted for possession of methamphetamine

Akron man Cody Scott Sharnsky indicted for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Justin E. Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced today that a federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio has returned a one-count indictment charging Cody Scott Sharnsky, age 26, of Canton, Ohio with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the indictment filed in this matter, on January 28, 2020, Sharnsky knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute approximately 58 grams of methamphetamine.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal records, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation. In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and, in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI and Akron Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Toni Beth Schnellinger Feisthamel.

