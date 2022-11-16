Ajay Singh on SpiceJet expansion, aircraft lease, ECLGS fund & more

“The UDAN scheme will now go into several smaller destinations where there have been no flights and it will also include seaplane operations and hopes to be a part of the UDAN scheme and strengthen its position there,” says

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet

You have expansion plans. You were supposed to receive aircraft?

We have received seven aircraft so far. We expect to receive another five over the next few weeks and the idea is to expand SpiceJet’s network both domestically and internationally. We have started flights to Italy and there will be several other international destinations that SpiceJet will be starting in the next few days. We expect these wet lease aircraft, the majority of which are the fuel efficient Max Aircraft, will help us in expanding our network.

In addition to this, the airline was supposed to receive the ECLGS fund most likely this week or in the coming 10-15 days. Can you throw some light on when we can expect this fund and how is SpiceJet prepared for the same?

We are very grateful that the government has provided the ECLGS scheme and extended it. SpiceJet expects to get another Rs 900-1,000 crore through the scheme and this should be available to the airline over the next few weeks as you said.

You were planning to have SpiceXpress, your cargo arm, as a separate entity. You were quite aggressive on this. Any update regarding this?

We are expecting a no-objection certificate from our banker. We have received that NOC from two of our banks and from one more bank we expect to receive that NOC over the next few days and then it will be a separate arm.

You are planning to expand domestically.How is the UDAN scheme going on? How many more routes are you planning to expand?

I do not have the details right now but the UDAN scheme is one of the signature schemes of the Modi government and it has done fabulously well. It has connected so many stations that had not been connected in the past and we hope that the UDAN scheme can be expanded. The UDAN scheme will now go into several smaller destinations where there have been no flights and it will also include seaplane operations and SpiceJet hopes to be a part of the UDAN scheme and strengthen its position there.

