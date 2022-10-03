Airtel to finalise 5G tariffs soon, may not charge a premium now

will come out with 5G tariff plans in the coming few days but the telco is not likely to charge a premium as 5G-enabled devices constitute just 8-9% on the network and doing so may impact upgradation, a senior executive said.

The company launched 5G services in eight cities including Delhi and Mumbai on October 1 and plans to cover the big cities by December. As per the senior executive of the company, pricing the 5G tariffs higher at this stage won’t push up average revenue per user (ARPU) due to the low subscriber base at present. He, however, said tariffs need to go up as the current rates are not sustainable. The company aims to achieve an ARPU of ?200 in near term and then reach to ?300.

“Today, only 8-9% phones are 5G ready. So, whatever pricing you do for 5G, it’s not going to determine the overall arc for the industry. There will not be any return on increased tariffs if the number of devices remain low,” the executive said. For instance, in Thailand, where 5G has been priced at a premium over regular pricing, the uptake has been very low.

though is still finalising its tariff strategy and what kind of plans should be offered. “Suppose you take a 13% increase in tariffs, and the uptake is really low, revenues are still zero, right?,” the executive said.

Companies must decide prudently while announcing tariffs because they need to get a reasonable return on capital. “Today, the return on investment is about 7% for the industry. That needs to go up and will only come through ARPU. The decision of what we should price on 5G is not going to change the ARPU equation. That has to be through the overall tariff hikes,” he added. The company has not decided about the next round of tariff hikes as it must be a collective effort. All the mobile operators had increased rates in December last year and analysts predict that another hike may be round the corner soon.

“That has to increase, but it’s a competitive industry. So, we can’t do it (just by ourselves). Suppose we do it, and others don’t follow, then we will lose. So, we have to wait and watch and see when the timing is right,” the executive added. The company plans to expand the 5G network to cover the top tier cities by December and another set of 50-60 cities by March next year and cover the entire country by March 2024. The company is in regular touch with smartphone brands to tune the devices for receiving Airtel’s 5G services.