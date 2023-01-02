Airtel sets its sights on raising revenue market share to over 40%

is seeing an opportunity to push its revenue market share (RMS) to over 40% in the next 12-18 months, from its current lifetime high of 38%, a senior executive said. Besides rival ‘s vulnerability in the absence of funding and 5G services, is betting on its rural push to bridge the coverage gap with market leader Jio.

The company is also expanding its home broadband business and pushing for conversions to post-paid from pre-paid for the RMS growth.

“Our 5G initiatives, plus our target to increase homes (a bouquet of Airtel services including fibre broadband, post-paid mobile and DTH, etc.) and focus on post-paid, will lead to RMS to increase continuously,” the executive told ET, asking not to be named. “We are already at a lifetime high of 38% (on RMS), so crossing 40% is a realistic target. We were 30% in 2016.”

To back its expansion plans, the company has a strong balance sheet with not much need to buy expensive spectrum. It just needs to renew airwaves in some circles which are expiring in 20-24 months.

Analysts too feel that since Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been continuously losing subscribers, which may continue in the next 12-15 months in the absence of funding and 5G rollout, Airtel is set to benefit the most in grabbing its high-end customers. “We believe Bharti’s (Airtel) market share gains could accelerate, especially in the premium post-paid category, given Vi’s 5G launch is unlikely in the near term,” Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

As per the Airtel executive, in the coming 18 months, the market is likely to stabilise with Jio to have 42-43% share, followed by Airtel with about 40-41%, state-run BSNL with 2-3% and the rest with Vi. As 5G rollouts progress, analysts feel that Airtel is well-placed to compete with Jio, driven by the wireless market repair, moratorium on government dues, and the pending call money from the rights issue.

“Bharti has been the biggest beneficiary of the India wireless market repair through multiple tariff hikes over the past three years. Among the three private telcos, Bharti’s wireless revenue/ARPU (average revenue per user) inched up the most from the September 2019 levels,” Kotak Institutional Equities said.

The telco has also benefited from improvements in its subscriber mix, with upgrades from non-data subscribers to data subscribers. “In our view, there is still ample headroom for organic ARPU growth for Bharti, as currently just 67% of Bharti’s paying subscribers opt for data,” the report added. Airtel has the highest ARPU of ?190 per month among mobile operators in the country. It has been leading with tariff hikes in the last couple of years, but now feels that any upward revision of headline rates can only happen if others follow suit.

